Interpol Tease New Album, Introduce New Live Drummer Urian Hackney For Upcoming Tour

According to Consequence.net, Interpol has announced new music is on the way. while they revealed that Urian Hackney will sit in for drummer Sam Fogarino on the band‘s upcoming tour “for the time being.” In an Instagram post, Interpol stressed that although Fogarino “played and co-wrote the new record,” he is “still not available” to join them on the road. The percussionist underwent spinal surgery back in 2023.

“Some new updates for 2026. Excited for what’s to come. Our tour kicks off in Miami this Saturday – where will we see you this year?” the band said on Instagram. Despite how there will be a different drummer joining the band, one person said: “Will do my best to honor brother @fogonthefloor on the kit.”

The Paul Banks-led group’s most recent album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, was released in 2022. Interpol’s upcoming trek is set to begin in Miami on March 7 and will continue through South America before a handful of shows scheduled around Coachella. For the remainder of the year, the band will tour the UK, Europe, and Australia. Tickets can be purchased here.