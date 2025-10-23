Tycho and Paul Banks of Interpol Join Forces on New Single “Boundary Rider”

Home News Ajala Fields October 23rd, 2025 - 9:52 PM

Tycho, project of celebrated San Francisco songwriter, musician and producer Scott Hansen, announces “Boundary Rider”, his new collaboration with Paul Banks (Interpol). With Interpol cited by Hansen as a key touchstone on his own productions, “Boundary Rider” sees Tycho in a decidedly post-rock mode, with Banks’ yearning vocals delivered over crisp percussion, swirling guitar riffs and fleeting synths.

“Interpol has long been one of my biggest influences so I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with Paul on a song,” explains Hansen. “Boundary Rider started life as an atmospheric instrumental song titled “Forge” that I had been working on here and there for a couple of years. When I met Paul and started thinking about what songs might connect with his voice, Forge immediately came to mind.”

“I sent him a demo along with the prompt “Boundary Rider”. I had been reading about the lives of Boundary Riders during the 1930’s, people who patrolled and maintained fences in the vast expanse of the Western Australian outback. There was something about this solitary existence that I felt resonated with the song and the deep sense of isolation in Paul’s lyrics brought this into focus.”

The release follows Tycho’s album Infinite Health. Released last year, it was the sixth studio record for the twice Grammy-nominated artist, who has a long history of notable collaborations and remixes. Interpol most recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic sophomore album Antics and are set to tour South America in spring of 2026.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat