Interpol’s Paul Banks Covers Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight” & Stooges’ “Gimme Danger”

Hannah Brennan May 14th, 2025 - 8:30 PM

Leader of Interpol Paul Banks’ film titled Sister Midnight has a soundtrack featuring Banks’ covers of Iggy Pop’s song “Sister Midnight” and The Stooges’ song “Gimme Danger.” Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight” also clearly inspired the name of his film, not only the soundtrack. The music videos for the covers of these two songs were just released, not too quickly following the release of the movie on March 14, 2025.

The “Gimme Danger” music video is a part of the film, or an extension of it, showing one of the characters, Uma’s, journey on her move to Mumbai. The video highlights the challenges and both the internal and physical struggles she faced during the move.

Similarly, the “Sister Midnight” music video also shows clips of different scenes throughout the film. It especially depicts her feelings of alienation and Uma’s longing for freedom. The film revolves around her arranged marriage that quickly turns dark, which both music videos emphasize or at least hint at within the snippets of the scenes shown. Both videos are similar and portray darkness and almost a sense of pessimism or hopelessness, especially for Uma.

Banks drew from both a song that he was always a fan of, and one that was less familiar to him for his covers of “Gimme Danger” and “Sister Midnight” in the film’s soundtrack. He spoke about his choosing and interpretations of the songs.

“‘Gimme Danger’ is one of my favorite Stooges songs, and ‘Sister Midnight’ I was less familiar with, but it is the titular track of a film that is feral with Stoogian grit and joy, so I was equally excited to immerse myself in it and find an interpretation that felt authentic to my voice,” stated Banks.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock