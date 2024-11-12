Interpol Announces New Live Album Live at Third Man Records and Releases New Live Recording of “Say Hello to the Angels”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Interpol has announced a new live album, Live at Third Man Records. Which was recorded at Third Man Records Nashville Blue Room venue, on June 13, 2024. The album will be available in physical copies as well as digitally on December 6, 2024. You can pre-order the LP now.

The live recordings for Live at Third Man Records were cut exclusively on a 1955 Scully lathe, from King Records. This project was recorded in one take. Meaning, no overdubs, redo’s, or starting and stopping.

So far, Interpol has released a live version of “Say Hello to the Angels”, set to be on the upcoming live album.

Listen to “Say Hello to the Angels”:

Consequence shares that Interpol’s Live at Third Man Records will primarily feature their early work such as “PDA,” “NYC,” “Narc,” “Lights” and “All the Rage Back Home”

This year, Interpol will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Antics album with shows at Brooklyn Steel and The Kia Forum in November and December.

Live at Third Man Records Album Cover:

Live at Third Man Records Tracklist:



Side A



1. Pioneer to the Falls

2. Say Hello to the Angels

3. Narc

4. My Desire

Side B

1. All The Rage Back Home

2. Lights

3. NYC

4. Not Even Jail

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat