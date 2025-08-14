The Temper Trap Returns After 9 Years With New Single “Lucky Dimes”

Home News Ajala Fields August 14th, 2025 - 9:29 PM

After spending almost a decade away from the studio, The Temper Trap return with their first new single in nine years, the powerful and unflinching “Lucky Dimes,” accompanied with an official music video. For a band whose songs have soundtracked milestones and moments for millions, this release is more than just a comeback, it’s a homecoming.

The first glimpse of what’s to come out of this reunion, “Lucky Dimes” is a bolder, heavier twist on their usual indie-rock sound, with Dougy Mandagi’s unmistakable voice soaring over scuzzy guitars and driving drums. Already lauded by fans at recent live shows, the track arrives alongside a performance-style video directed by Melbourne-based creative Joey Clough.

The band worked with Grammy-nominated Australian producer Styalz Fuego, known for working with Troye Sivan, Charli XCX and Khalid, to push their sound into new territory, co-writing the single together and enlisting Spike Stent on the mix. “It’s good to know that, nine years after the last one, we still have something to say,” says Mandagi. “Making this record has been a joy, we’re not here to relive the past, but to write the next chapter.”

It’s a fitting continuation of a story that began in 2009, when the Melbourne band released their debut album Conditions and a song called “Sweet Disposition,” an anthem that swept charts around the world, earned platinum certifications across continents, and became one of the defining indie songs of its era. Follow-up singles like “Love Lost,” “Science of Fear,” and “Fader” solidified their reputation, which took them to sold-out tours and festival stages like Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera. Listen to their newest single below.