Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Reportedly Decrease to Two Musical Guests Per Week

Khalliah Gardner January 6th, 2026 - 3:48 PM

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” plans to lower the number of musical guest appearances to two each week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is a noteworthy change for the show, which usually features lots of different music acts along with comedy and celebrity interviews. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is changing its format by having fewer musical guests.

Instead of featuring many bands or solo acts each week, the show will now only host two music performances. This change might be aimed at focusing more on interviews, comedy sketches, and other entertainment segments. It could also give the show a chance to offer diverse content for viewers while choosing only standout musical acts for special occasions. Additionally, this shift may help in managing production schedules and costs better while giving flexibility with what they present during episodes.

Regular viewers of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” might initially miss seeing musical performances in every episode. However, this change could result in a more carefully selected lineup of music acts, giving the audience high-quality and memorable shows. The idea is to enhance the overall experience by featuring music that fits well with the show’s themes and mood. As “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” keeps changing and adjusting to stay current in late-night TV, fans are watching closely to see how these changes impact its style and popularity. People are eager to see if these changes will improve the show by providing a new and exciting experience while keeping the charm and humor that fans enjoy.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi