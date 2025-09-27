The Temper Trap Shares Epic New Single “Giving Up Air”

Home News Leila Franco September 27th, 2025 - 4:38 PM

Following last month’s return with the new single “Lucky Dimes,” The Temper Trap is back with another song and a music video to accompany it. After a nine-year hiatus, the band continues their resurgence with “Giving Up Air,” another soaring, synth-driven anthem.

“Giving Up Air” is built on a massive chorus that feels perfect for festival stages and dancefloors, but beneath its soundscape lies a deeply personal story. Lead vocalist Dougy Mandagi explains that the song was inspired by the devastating loss of a loved one. He shared that the song is “about a life-changing moment and the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one in tragic circumstances – from the initial shock to sorrow and then anger, and finding glimmers of hope somewhere in between.” Originally written for Mandagi’s solo project Bloodmoon, the song eventually found its way back into The Temper Trap’s hands, becoming the center of their long-awaited return.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Styalz Fuego, “Giving Up Air” blends synth textures with the band’s signature anthemic style. The lyric video keeps the focus squarely on the music itself. Without a narrative, the words flow across the screen in time with the song, while the band performs on a simple stage setup. The minimalist visuals allow for the song’s themes of grief and resilience to be front and center. Bringing focus to the band’s performance of the new single and the emotional intensity of the lyrics. “Giving Up Air” signals not only a return, but also a reinvention from the band.