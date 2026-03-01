Dylan Brady of 100 gecs Releases New Solo Song “Needle Guy”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2026 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Dylan Brady, of 100 gecs, has shared a new solo track. The song is titled “Needle Guy” and is out now via his own Dog Show Records and Atlantic Records. “Needle Guy” serves as Brady’s first solo release since 2018, and comes after a series of collaborations with artists such as Adela, Benny Blanco, Charli XCX, Skrillez, FKA twigs and xaviersobased. Before releasing “Needly Guy”, Brady also took time to focus on his DJ sets.

“Needle Guy” is somewhat a return to form, as it still has the club sound Brady is known for. The production is innovative and immersive, with the vocals almost blending completely into the beat. It’s definitely something fresh in the current music scene. According to the press release, “Needle Guy” represents exactly where Brady sits artistically today in 2026, as he mixes pop music with a futuristic club sound. The song also came with a music video, directed by Tim Lindecher of Live From Earth. The music video is eccentric, chaotic in a good way, and seemingly pretty metaphoric. It definitely makes for an interesting watch. Check it out below!

Along with his work with scene-shifting duo 100 gecs, Brady has also been DJing on festival stages and at underground clubs. His solo work, including “Needle Guy” and 100 gecs songs, confirms that Brady is a solid songwriter, song designer, and composer. And, luckily for fans, the press release confirms that “Needle Guy” is only the first of many more songs to come from Brady.