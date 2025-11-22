Rob Zombie Drops New Single “Heathen Days”

Home News Ajala Fields November 22nd, 2025 - 8:32 PM

Rob Zombie At The Roxy Theater in Hollywood

Rock/metal icon ROB ZOMBIE has revealed the latest single, “Heathen Days,” from his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Great Satan, due to be released on February 27 from Nuclear Blast Records. Accompanied by a video directed by Zombie, “Heathen Days” is a callback to his earlier sound of furious, groove laden guitar riffs as he lyrically invokes the ungodly days when chaos and war were constantly at your back. Listen to the new song below.

After four years, Rob Zombie is back with new music as he announces his latest record, The Great Satan, out on Nuclear Blast in 2026. Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back with his 8th album, The Great Satan, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal. with frenetic cuts such as “Punks And Demons,” “Heathen Days,” “(I’m a) Rock ‘N’ Roller” and “Tarantula.”

