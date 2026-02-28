Fever Ray Shares New Double Release “The Lake” And “Wrong Flower” From The Bride! Soundtrack

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 28th, 2026 - 1:24 PM

Fever Ray, led by Karin Dreijer, is back with two new songs called “The Lake” and “Wrong Flower.” These tracks are part of the soundtrack for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming movie, The Bride. Fever Ray is known for mixing experimental electronic music with deep themes. With these new songs, listeners can expect haunting tunes and unique sounds that go beyond typical musical storytelling. Excitement is growing as Fever Ray continues to amaze audiences with its creative and original music style.

BrooklynVegan reported that “The Lake” is a song that feels mysterious and otherworldly. It creates an eerie mood with its electronic beats and captivating singing, slowly building excitement. The tune tells a story about change and self-reflection, comparing nature’s flow to human feelings. It takes listeners on a journey inside their thoughts, encouraging them to explore deep emotions. In contrast, “Wrong Flower” has a lively beat and captivating synth melodies. The song delves into themes of identity and self-discovery, encouraging listeners to rethink their views.

Fever Ray’s unique voice is central to the track, with added harmonies that make it richer and more complex. The visuals for these songs enhance the experience even more by using dynamic abstract images that match well with the mysterious feel of the music. These new songs in The Bride’s soundtrack show how Fever Ray makes music that’s more than just nice to listen to; it’s an experience for all the senses. Both fans of Fever Ray and newcomers will find these tracks interesting as they explore sound and ideas, matching well with Gyllenhaal’s film themes.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback