Fever Ray Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “I’m Not Done (Therapy Session)”

“It’s a common misconception / This is not a band,” Fever Ray sings on “What They Call Us,” which is a highlight from their lauded 2023 album Radical Romantics. Indeed, Fever Ray is not a band but rather a cast of characters introduced in Radical Romantics’ riotous, world-building videos. Accompanying Fever Ray are wannabe-womanizer Romance, clockwatcher Main, witchy Snusis and axe-wielding bombshell Demona Lisa.

And now, Fever Ray, Romance, Main, Snusis and Demona Lisa have finally decided to meet in a group therapy session led by the human improvement and performance boosting guru Ebba, captured in the video for today’s new single, “I’m Not Done (Therapy Session),” directed by longtime Fever Ray creative visionary Martin Falck.

This revamped version of “I’m Not Done” is a fan favorite from Fever Ray’s beloved self-titled 2009 debut album, was first introduced on the globe-trotting There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour in support of Radical Romantics.Today’s video shows part one of this therapy session with part two to be unveiled on July 8.

With a results-oriented mindset-bending session, therapist Ebba uses all the cutting edge achievement enhancing methods from her Cognitive Behavioural toolbox. Ebba comments: “After following these troubled characters, I knew something had to be done and with my Human Improvement Diploma, Mindset and Performance Boosting certificate I was the right person for the cause. I convinced the Swedish government that it would cost less tax money to teach these undeveloped people some basic skills than to set them free. It was a win-win. Turn sadness into gratefulness! Why walk in circles when you can follow a straight line?”

