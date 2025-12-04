Fever Ray Shares Hypnotic New Rendition Of “I’m Not Done (Radical Edit)”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, Fever Ray has shared a pulsing and hypnotic“Radical Edit” of “I’m Not Done.” The newly reworked version arrives following the release of The Year Of The Radical Romantics, which is out now digitally through Mute and will be released on limited edition and numbered black vinyl tomorrow. As for the music, the ditty is fabulous by how the catchy dance tempo brings a strong electronic pop vibe.

There is additionally an accompanying The Year Of The Radical Romantics publication, 1000 copies exclusively printed, available for pre-order. The publication will not be reprinted once sold-out. The Year Of The Radical Romantics is a document of the juicy and throbbing missives used to woo crowds from Sydney to Seattle on the globe-trotting There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour in support of 2023’s lauded Radical Romantics.

The new album consists of live-to-tape studio versions of tracks from Radical Romantics in addition to highlights from 2017’s Plunge and massive new iterations of early classics performed by the musicians who accompanied the artist on tour: Minna Koivisto on keyboards, Romarna Campbell on drums, Maryam Nikandish and Helena Gutarra on keytars and vocals.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback