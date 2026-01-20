Tori Amos Announces New Album In Times Of Dragons For May 2026 Release & Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2026 - 12:21 PM

Today, Tori Amos has announced that her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, is due out on May 1, through Universal/Fontana. Revered for building a multifaceted and unifying career of work defined by fearless activism and otherworldly musicianship, the new collection continues this storytelling tradition through a dynamic cast of characters.

It is a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence. Amos states, “In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

Also, the artist will support the album with an extensive 35-date U.S. summer tour, which will be making stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Austin, Philadelphia Red Rocks and other places. The live shows will see Amos joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (MD and bass) and Ash Soan (drums) plus the addition of three backing singers: Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka and Hadley Kennary to will perform songs from In Times of Dragons alongside highlights from across the artist’s illustrious 35-year career. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tori Amos Tour Dates

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

7/9 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theatre

7/10 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/12 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

7/14 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

7/15 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center – Winspear Opera House

7/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Woodruff Arts Center – Atlanta Symphony Hall

7/20 – Durham, NC – DPAC

7/22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts – Filene Center

7/24 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

7/25 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

7/27 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

7/29 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

7/31 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

8/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

8/3 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

8/4 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

8/7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

8/8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

8/10 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

8/11 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

8/14 – Chicago, IL – Roosevelt University – Auditorium Theatre

8/15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

8/17 – Saint Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

8/18 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

8/20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22 – Albuquerque, NM – University of New Mexico – Popejoy Hall

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

8/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/26 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

8/28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/29 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/31 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Convention Center Complex – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

9/2 – Seattle, WA – TBA