Tori Amos Surprise Releases New Album with Children’s Book Tori and The Muses

Jazmin Mendoza February 28th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

American singer and songwriter Tori Amos recently unveiled a nine-track album titled The Music of Tori and the Muses, serving as a companion to her children’s book Tori and the Muses which is set to release on March 4. This surprising release showcases Amo’s venture into children’s literature, by blending her musical talents with storytelling.

The album, now available on various platforms, features collaborations from “Mark Halwy, Jon Evans, Matt Chamberlain, Ash Soan, and John Philip Shenale,” according to Consequence. The tracks are remarkable with many having a rich piano melody and a feel that is both mystical with a hint of fantasy. The album is almost 40 minutes long, while the soundtrack is targeted more towards children, the album is a definite appeal to adults as well.

The picture book illustrated by Demesla Haughton, follows a young girl named Tori who is visited by eleven fairy godmothers, essentially muses, who inspire her to create music. Tori then embarks on a journey with her pink floating piano to inspire others, hoping to understand her father’s muses and in turn, her own. The book aims to encourage young readers to embark on their artistic journeys and find inspiration in their passions.

The release of Tori and the Muses, goes to show that Tori Amos can be versatile in her artistry. Not only known for her musical talents, but also in her aspiration to do storytelling to help younger children find something inspiring in those children who strive to be artistic.

