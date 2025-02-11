Don Henley of Eagles Sued By a Book Dealer

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 11th, 2025 - 10:51 PM

Rare books dealer Glenn Horowitz filed a lawsuit against Don Hnley, co-founder of the Eagles. Last year, Don Henley went to court to testify against a trio of men who were allegedly selling handwritten lyrics to the popular Eagles song “Hotel California” as well as many other popular songs.

The roots of the issue can allegedly be traced back to 1979 when Ed Danders was set to write an unpublished memoir about The Eagles. The dispute over the handwritten lyrics officially began in 2005 according to StereoGum when author Ed Sanders sold 100 pages of handwritten material to Horowitz. Sanders allegedly claimed he obtained the lyrics with consent, but Henly says overwise saying that they were stolen and were not authorized to be sold.

The previous lawsuit against Henley, Azoff, as well as their attorneys, claims that they knew the handwritten lyrics were acquired legally. Henley testified in March of 2024 where he waived attorney-client privilege protecting confidential information between lawyer and client. The case was dismissed although it was evident that Henley’s legal team was withholding legal information.

Horowitz is now suing Henley and Irving Azoff and the law firms representing them. Dan Petrocelli, Don Henley’s attorney, responded to the most recent lawsuit by allegedly saying Henley was the victim in both lawsuits and that there is no evidence of malicious prosecution. The ongoing legal battle is riddled with questions but the complexities surrounding the current lawsuit will hopefully put this all to an end.



Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado