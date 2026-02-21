Tedeschi Trucks Band Shares Melodic New Single “Who Am I”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 21st, 2026 - 4:11 PM

Tedeschi Trucks has released a new single titled “Who Am I.” Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks have released a new soulful soft rock song that is coming just in time for this summer nights. The new song is coming from their latest album Future Soul set to be released March 20th.

In the new video for the song the husband-wife duo is walking through city streets with a monster behind them. The song was formed from a melody that Tedeschi came up with on her farm in Georgia. The she says that Gabe Dixon took it over and created something beautiful out of it. Dixon and Mike Mattison are key songwriters for the band.

Future Soul will be the bands sixth studio album. The 11-track album will be full of blues, funk, soul and rock influence. It is being produced by Mike Elizondo and Derek Trucks. Tedeschi Trucks has been Grammy Nominated and won back in 2012 for the Best Blues Album. They have sold out venues like Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks.

Tedeschi Trucks will have a Beacon Theatre Residency this spring. Tedeschi Trucks will also be embarking on a tour entitled the Future Soul Tour 2026. This comes after a packed 2025 tour schedule where last summer they performed at more than 40 dates. Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates . They are also a collaboration effort with 12 members contributing to the music. Photo Credit: Owen Ela