Sophie Powers Teams Up With Lexie Liu For Collaborative New Single & Video “Klepto”

After a streak of explosive singles including the provocative “popoff,” apocalyptic “muddy” and electrifying “spiderwebs,” pop artist Sophie Powers has returned with her most confidently chaotic release yet, “klepto,” which is a hyper-catchy collaboration with Chinese superstar Lexie Liu. Out today through Encore Recordings, the single blends bold storytelling with a sonic rush that feels like a late-night shopping spree gone haywire. As for the music video, it is amazing by how it chronicles the two artists escaping a tumultuous, yet glamorous heist.

While talking about the tune, Powers said: “This song belongs in the Louvre (see what I did there) and in your headphones. I hope Winona Ryder adds this song to her playlist. Seriously. I’m inspired by women like her who put themselves out there, heal, and thrive. I personally have grown since writing this song in 2023, but there’s no shame in stealing the spotlight. While I’m no longer the envious, attention-seeking girl I was when I wrote this song, she’s still in me, and that’s okay.”

The artist adds: “I think Nelly Furtado’s ‘man eater’ contains a similar storyline, in the sense that it’s unapologetically toxic. Lexi and I bonded over wanting that same unapologetic energy on a modern y3k pop song. Overall, Lexi’s artistry is truly inspiring, and I couldn’t have picked a more perfect collaborator for this track. I’d like to thank my co-writers Jutes, Cam Hunter and producer Mike Gonek for their talented brains as well.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock