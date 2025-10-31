Sophie Powers Shares Bold New Single & Video “Spiderwebs”

Home News Steven Taylor October 31st, 2025 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Rising artist and “sonic disrupter” Sophie Powers has shared a new single and video, titled “Spiderwebs.” The new track is described as “A raw take on abuse and control,” and it’s video can be found on Powers’ YouTube channel.

The video features a drab and grungy aesthetic, similar to Powers’ last track “Muddy.” Filtered vocals and electronics mixed with a steady drumbeat create a hazy atmosphere for the song, with the lyrics directly speaking on the cycles of abuse and feeling “trapped in spiderwebs.” “Years of abuse don’t happen overnight. They creep in slowly,” Powers said, “built through lies, control, and manipulation until you no longer recognize yourself. My song ‘spiderwebs’ is about being a victim of that kind of abuse. For years, I was trapped in a toxic relationship, caught in a web that only got tighter the more I tried to escape. One moment, I felt free. The next I was powerless.”

“The chorus says it best: ‘I’m trapped in spiderwebs made from things you said and promised.’ The video mirrors that reality,” Powers continued. “I was tangled in a web, fighting to break free, tearing it apart piece by piece, the same way I had to tear myself away. Because abuse doesn’t just wound you, it consumes and destroys everything around you. This song is my way of breaking that cycle. It’s for anyone who has ever felt the weight of abuse or is still living in it. I want them to know they are not alone. The darkness doesn’t last forever. You can break free. You can transform. You are a butterfly.”

Powers is also stated to be working on her third EP, set for a release sometime next year.