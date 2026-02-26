Rise Against Shares Energetic New Video For “Damage Is Done”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 4:05 PM

Today, Chicago-based alternative punk rock band Rise Against has released a new music video for their standout track, “Damage Is Done” which is off their latest album Ricochet, streaming now through Loma Vista.“Damage is done’ is about how hurt is not something that can be reversed, so we can either grow from it or let it unravel us,” shares frontman Tim McIlrath. This live performance is the second video put out as part of The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together), a fan-driven creative initiative celebrating community, collaboration and expression.

Late last year, Rise Against invited dozens of dedicated fans to help shape a new visual world for Ricochet by creating original posters to serve as the backdrop in these new music videos. As the band performed standout tracks off the album, fans were featured alongside them and their artwork that was inspired by the record’s lyrics, themes and emotional urgency. At its core, The A.R.T. Project is about bringing people together through music and creativity during divided times.

Built on Rise Against’s long-held belief that music is a collective experience, the initiative invites fans into the band’s creative process to celebrate the community that has grown alongside them for over 25 years. Few bands have built a connection with their fan base as lasting as Rise Against. The band has remained a steady and unifying presence, creating music that resonates across generations and brings people together through shared emotion and experience.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock