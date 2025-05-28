Rise Against Announce New Album Ricochet For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single “I Want It All”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 28th, 2025 - 6:39 PM

Rock band Rise Against announced they will be releasing an album this Summer, in August titled Ricochet. The same day, they also released their latest single “I Want It All.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise Against (@riseagainst)



The last album the band released was Nowhere Generation in 2021, featuring 11 different tracks. This four year gap between their latest and newest album is one of the longest breaks they have taken in between releasing a new album. Although they have released many singles since their last album, including “Prizefighter” which was released in early April this year.

Tim McIlrath, Rise Against’s lead singer, shared the meaning and purpose of the band’s upcoming album Ricochet. He also noted that the album can be expected to be massive in sound.

“Ricochet is about our collective inter-connectedness. We started with the title track and that being about how we’re all, whether we like it or not, stuck in the same room, so to speak,” he stated. “Everything you do is going to affect somebody; everything you throw will affect the next person. We’re connected to other countries, other economies; we’re connected to undocumented immigrants. We’re connected to every decision our leaders make. It’s all one big ricochet effect. That idea is the backbone of this album.”

“I Want It All” embodies determination and a hunger for something more. The chorus repeating “can’t run if we never crawl” emphasizes the meaning of their lyrics alluding to refusing to accept the limits that are set for us, and the importance of breaking past barriers. The song discourages people from settling, and calls for something more.

Many of Rise Against’s songs share this common theme, and the messages in this song are even seemingly related to the band’s name, Rise Against.

Ricochet Tracklist

Nod I Want It All Ricochet Damage Is Done Us Against The World Black Crown Sink Like A Stone Forty Days State Of Emergency Gold Long Gone Soldier Prizefighter

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva