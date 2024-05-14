Rise Against Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, Rise Against announced a North American Headlining Tour that will begin on October 14 in Denver, Colorado. The six week long tour will see the band performing songs from across their multi gold and platinum catalog. Other than Denver, Rise Against will be visiting St. Louis, Cleveland, Portland, Orlando, Seattle and other cities. For tickets and more information visit riseagainst.com.
While talking about the upcoming tour, the band says: “We can’t wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends. Since we’ll be playing some venues we haven’t played in a while, we thought we’d also dust off some songs we haven’t played in some time.”
Rise Against’s most recent album, Nowhere Generation was released in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts ,with its title track rising to reach Number One at Rock radio. To coincide with the first anniversary of the album, the band surprise dropped a five song EP, Nowhere Generation II in June 2022.
Rise Against Tour Dates
10/14 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
10/16 – St. Louis MO – The Pageant
10/18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
10/19 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/20 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
10/ 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater
10/23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
10/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/30 – Richmond, VA – The National
11/1 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
11/2 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
11/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
11/5 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/7 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
11/8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
11/9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
11/13 – Boise, ID – Revolution
11/15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/16 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour
11/17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11/19 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre – Berkeley
11/20 – Anaheim, CA – HOB
11/22 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva