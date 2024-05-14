Rise Against Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, Rise Against announced a North American Headlining Tour that will begin on October 14 in Denver, Colorado. The six week long tour will see the band performing songs from across their multi gold and platinum catalog. Other than Denver, Rise Against will be visiting St. Louis, Cleveland, Portland, Orlando, Seattle and other cities. For tickets and more information visit riseagainst.com.

While talking about the upcoming tour, the band says: “We can’t wait to head out this fall with some old friends and new friends. Since we’ll be playing some venues we haven’t played in a while, we thought we’d also dust off some songs we haven’t played in some time.”

Rise Against’s most recent album, Nowhere Generation was released in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts ,with its title track rising to reach Number One at Rock radio. To coincide with the first anniversary of the album, the band surprise dropped a five song EP, Nowhere Generation II in June 2022.

Rise Against Tour Dates

10/14 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

10/16 – St. Louis MO – The Pageant

10/18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/19 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/20 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

10/ 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater

10/23 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

10/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

11/1 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

11/2 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

11/5 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/7 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11/8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

11/9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

11/13 – Boise, ID – Revolution

11/15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/16 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour

11/17 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/19 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre – Berkeley

11/20 – Anaheim, CA – HOB

11/22 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

