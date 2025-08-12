Rise Against Shares Powerful New Video For Title Track “Ricochet”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

Today, Rise Against has released the title track and final preview of Ricochet, which is their first new album in four years that will be out on August 15. The album emphasizes our collective interconnectedness by dissecting these crises with lucid clarity, raw emotion and a global perspective, by way of the band‘s most visceral, urgent, and high-stakes music to date: indelible, colossally ripping rock songs that capture the chaos of the moment, articulating complex truths with seismic power and an awareness of the consequences that may befall us. Opening with an undulating pattern of drum machine and acoustic guitar, before soaring into another sky-rattling anthem, “Ricochet” is accompanied by an explosive performance video, juxtaposing self-absorption and self-destruction.

Amidst a period of nationalist aggression and isolationism, “Ricochet” puts forth the album’s message of interconnectivity. “We rely on each other, whether we like it or not,” says Rise Against lead singer, rhythm guitarist and lyricist, Tim McIlrath. “Everything that you do will affect somebody. We’re connected to other countries and other economies; we’re connected to undocumented immigrants. We’re connected to every decision that our leaders make. We are not as isolated as we think. What we do, good or bad, creates one big ricochet effect.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock