Jose Gonzalez Shares Dynamic New Single “A Perfect Storm”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 6:33 PM

Today, José González has shared his latest single, “A Perfect Storm” and as a whole, the song is fabulous because it sees the artist warning against what many AI experts describe as a “race to lose control,” with propulsive rhythmic fingerpicking that builds to a thrillingly distorted peak beneath his intimate vocal performance. Rather than offering easy answers, González captures the emotional weight of living inside this accelerating moment that is caught between awe and anxiety, hope and hubris. An official music video is in production and will premiere soon.

While talking about the song, González briefly says: “A Perfect Storm’ is about how we ourselves are creating the conditions for a more and more turbulent future, compared to natural risks, these are man-made, and therefore not random”.

On another note, González recently took the 10% Pledge, a public commitment to give 10% of his income to effective charities fighting extreme poverty through Giving What We Can. Members of his Pledge Club have thus far donated over $175,000 to charitable organizations such as Helen Keller International, Against Malaria Foundation, New Incentives, and the GiveWell Top Charities Fund. For more information or to request an invitation to González’s Pledge Club.

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss