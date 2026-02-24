Tinariwen Join Forces With Jose Gonzalez On Collaborative New Single “Imidiwan Takyadam”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2026 - 5:28 PM

According to Stereo Gum, Tinariwen has shared a new song called “Imidiwan Takyadam,” created in collaboration with José González. The track brings together Tinariwen’s desert blues sound with González’s quiet vocal style, resulting in a song that feels grounded and deeply emotional. Rather than pushing forward fast, the music moves slowly, letting each guitar line and lyric settle in its own time.

The song is built around acoustic guitars, soft percussion and layered vocals. Tinariwen sing in Tamasheq, while González adds verses sung in Spanish. His voice blends naturally with the band rather than standing apart, adding another texture instead of taking focus. The mix stays warm and open, giving the track a calm but serious tone. Lyrically “Imidiwan Takyadam” speaks about the struggles faced by the Tuareg people and the lasting effects of conflict and displacement. The song reflects on leadership, responsibility and the pain of seeing communities ignored or forgotten. Tinariwen have said the song was written years ago, but its meaning still feels urgent today. The message is delivered clearly without drama, trusting the words and music to carry the weight.

The collaboration came from mutual respect, with González long expressing admiration for Tinariwen’s work. That shared understanding shows throughout the recording. Nothing feels forced or decorative. Instead the song sounds like a quiet conversation across cultures, focused on memory, survival and holding on to identity.“Imidiwan Takyadam” stands as a thoughtful meeting of voices and traditions, offering a moment of reflection rather than noise, and reminding listeners of music’s power to carry stories across borders.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat