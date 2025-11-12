Jose Gonzalez Shares Melodic New Single & Video “Pajarito”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 12th, 2025 - 10:35 PM

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

José González returns with “Pajarito,” a bright and tender Spanish-language song that feels like sunlight on water. It’s his first release since 2021, and it carries the same quiet magic that has always defined his work. Written with his children in mind, the track pairs González’s delicate guitar playing with a lilting, playful melody that drifts between lullaby and folk meditation. It’s a song about growing up and finding your way, but also about the small, everyday moments where meaning quietly takes shape.

The video, made with filmmaker Jonny Sanders, takes that feeling and turns it into a small story about a bird and its parent near the Swedish archipelago. Using new AI tools like Sora and VEO, they let the technology imagine the visuals a curious bullfinch wandering through a late summer world. The result is a warm, slightly surreal vision of nature, innocence and discovery. However, using AI in general is controversial among the public. There are some comments in favor of the video and some who do not find it authentic.

“Pajarito” follows González’s earlier song “Lilla Gumman,” which he wrote for his daughter, and this one is for his son, Mateo. The single artwork, painted by Hannele Fernström and designed by Robert Samsonovitz, leans into Swedish folk traditions, with soft colors and handmade charm. González will bring “Pajarito” to life on his rescheduled North American tour starting November 10 in Oklahoma City, performing music that spans his entire career while hinting at what’s next.