Jose Gonzalez Announces New Album Against The Dying Of The Light For March 2026 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 5:45 PM

Today, José González has announced his eagerly anticipated new album, Against The Dying Of The Light, will be arriving through Mute Records March The Gothenburg, Sweden-based singer, songwriter and guitarist’s fifth studio LP and first new collection of original songs in more than four years, the album is heralded by today’s premiere of the title track, “Against The Dying Of The Light,” which is available everywhere now. A companion official music video, directed by Fredrik Egerstrand, premiered today as as well.

“Against The Dying Of The Light” is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely and classy jazz vibe, while the artist‘s voice serenades the air with beautiful harmonies. As for the music video, each scene shows González performing the ditty inside a elegant and well lit atmosphere where the artist moves around to find what he is looking for.

“Against The Dying Of The Light’ is a song reflecting on humanity in 2025,” says González. “It’s about accepting who we are and what led us here, since the past can’t be changed. Then, about refocusing our attention on the challenges ahead, like pervert incentives and algorithms that aren’t in line with human flourishing. Even though natural selection led us here, we don’t have to do what is in the gene’s best interest.”

The singer adds: “And even though cultural evolution led to our societies, we don’t have to keep all the narratives if they drag us down. And even though we have enormous opportunities with new technology that can eventually design and copy itself, we don’t have to build it right away if it has the potential to make us obsolete. We can rebel against these replicators, rebel against the dying of the light.”

Against The Dying Of The Light Track List