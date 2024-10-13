José González Announces Spring and Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Sydney Cook October 13th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Due to a family illness, indie-folk singer-songwriter/guitarist José González‘s fall US tour, which was scheduled to begin in Oklahoma City on October 14 has been rescheduled for the fall of 2025. Now, on November 10, 2025 in Oklahoma City, those dates will start. Prior to that, in March, he will be in the US for some East Coast performances in Charlottesville, Richmond, Long Island, New Jersey, Ithaca, and Buffalo. The dates are mentioned below.

The Paramount will host the Long Island event on March 24; the Wellmont Theater in Montclair will host the New Jersey show on March 25.

While boasting roughly six million listeners on Spotify and over one billion streams, González is one of the most in-demand touring artists, from his sold out concerts across and headlining prestigious festivals across the globe, to performing at Nobel’s Prize Award Ceremony in 2020. Gonzalez is well-known for his soothing renditions of songs by The Knife, Bruce Springsteen, and Joy Division, but his own songs, such as “Every Age” and the “Down The Line,” are just as captivating.

2025 TOUR DATES:

March 21, 2025 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount

March 22, 2025 – Richmond, VA – The National

March 24, 2025 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

March 25, 2025 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

March 27, 2025 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theater

March 28, 2025 – Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

March 29, 2025 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

March 30, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

November 10, 2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

November 11, 2025 – Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Hall

November 13, /2025 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 14, 2025 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

November 15, 2025 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

November 16 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

November 18, 2025 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

November 20, 2025 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre