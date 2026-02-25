Metallica Announces Life Burns Faster 2026 Residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 25th, 2026 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

After months of rumors and mounting speculation, Metallica has officially confirmed its Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The eight show engagement will take place across October 2026 and promises a groundbreaking new chapter in the band’s live legacy. With a continued commitment to their No Repeat Weekend tradition, the residency is set to deliver a unique setlist experience across each pair of performances.

The run is scheduled for October 1st and 3rd, 15th and 17th, 22nd and 24th and 29th and 31st, 2026. As with the band’s M72 World Tour format, no songs will be repeated between the Thursday and Saturday shows, ensuring fans who attend both nights receive entirely different performances. Two night No Repeat Weekend tickets and single night tickets go on sale March 6th at 10am PT, with registration and presale information available through the band’s official channels.

Metallica’s M72 World Tour has drawn more than four million fans since launching in spring 2023, earning widespread acclaim for its ambitious 360 degree stage production. Now, the band will bring staples and deep cuts from across their catalog into the immersive environment of Sphere. The venue features the world’s highest resolution LED display wrapping over and around the audience, along with Sphere Immersive Sound and multi sensory 4D technology designed to transform live performance.

Drummer Lars Ulrich reflected on seeing U2 open Sphere in 2023 and immediately envisioning Metallica in the space, calling the residency completely uncharted territory. Produced by Live Nation and presented by inKind, Life Burns Faster aims to redefine how the band connects with fans in a live setting.

Life Burns Faster 2026 Residency: