Punk In The Park Announces 2026 Road Show In Pittsburgh, Orlando & Vallejo Featuring The Adicts, The Exploited, Dead Kennedys & More

Anthony Salvato February 9th, 2026 - 5:27 PM

The Punk In the Park Event, an annual live music and craft beer tasting experience, returns this year for three shows in three cities around the country.

The first show is on April 18 in Pittsburgh, PA, and is headlined by iconic punk groups such as The Adicts, Dead Kennedys, FEAR, Agnostic Front, and around five more acts. Each event is one day only, with the cost of admission set at $60 for general admission and double that for a VIP package.

After a couple of weeks of a break, Punk In The Park heads south to Orlando, Florida, for a show on May 2 and still features The Adicts, but this time alongside bands and artists such as Screeching Weasel, Streetdogs, CKY, and some others that return from the first show

The final day of Punk In The Park events comes just three weeks after the Orlando show, which is over 3,000 miles away from it. Dead Kennedys will return to co-headline alongside The Adicts, The Exploited, Nekromantix, Manic Hispanic, and more in Vallejo, California, to wrap up this year’s celebrations.

At each show, there will be a craft beer garden featuring regional beers, seltzers, and other drinks for attendees 21 and over that will run throughout the afternoon and the performances. Vallejo and Pittsburgh are two new cities that will be added toa growing list of shots for the event since its first year back in 2021. This year, Punk In The Park will bring over a dozen punk bands to three different cities and towns across the US, some old, and some new to the fray.

photo credit: Owen Ela