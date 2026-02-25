Gunship Shares Epic New Single “Tell Me When The World Stops Ending” From John Carpenter’s Upcoming Video Game Toxic Commando

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 8:19 PM

GUNSHIP have returned with their heaviest and most aggressive release yet in “Tell Me When The World Stops Ending,” a track written exclusively for John Carpenter’s upcoming video game Toxic Commando. Created specifically for the game’s blood-soaked, zombie-slaying universe, the song pushes the band’s signature sound into darker, more punishing territory while retaining the cinematic atmosphere they’re known for. Produced by GUNSHIP and mixed by Grammy-nominated Carl Bown, the track feels engineered for full-scale destruction.

The song opens with a tense, ominous synth line that immediately evokes Carpenter’s soundtrack work before the unmistakable sound of a pump-action shotgun snaps everything into focus. From there, GUNSHIP unleash a barrage of crushing riffs, industrial textures and relentless momentum. The verses grind with mechanical menace, while the chorus erupts into a huge, anthemic hook that feels tailor-made for high-stakes combat. Ominous breakdowns and ritualistic choral passages from Choir Noir add weight and atmosphere, culminating in an intense midsection driven by chain-gun metal riffs that perfectly match the game’s intensity.

The collaboration is a natural continuation of GUNSHIP’s long-standing creative relationship with Carpenter, following his previous appearances on “Tech Noir” and “Tech Noir 2.” The band have spoken openly about how deeply his films and music shaped their creative identity, making this contribution an easy and enthusiastic decision.

Beyond the music, GUNSHIP were also invited to help develop the animated trailer concept, expanding their cinematic world-building into the Toxic Commando universe. “Tell Me When The World Stops Ending” stands as a defining moment for the band, firmly planting them at the intersection of music, horror, gaming and film.