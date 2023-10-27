Gunship Shares Mesmerizing New Cover Of Real Life’s “Send Me An Angel”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 27th, 2023 - 5:25 PM

Synth-wave pioneers Gunship, today release a special cover of Real Life’s 1980s smash hit, ‘Send Me An Angel’, an ethereal, hefty synth-rock rendition available to stream just in time for Halloween!

The major soundtrack to legendary BMX movie ‘RAD’ is back with a reprisal of Gunship and their signature synth sounds and prevailing contemporary, retro-modern recreation of one of the eighties hits!

The soundscapes continue to evolve embracing rock, industrial, and EDM influences, permitting the hearer to rejoice in an unconventional truth.

Gunship said: ““Send Me An Angel’ is a cornerstone of 80’s synth pop – its driving synth bass and mesmeric lead lines remain an influence on GUNSHIP’s production style to this day. However, the song’s involvement in the classic BMX movie ‘RAD’ truly heightened the song’s resonance with us to a whole other level – Endless summer, BMX upgrades, and Helltrack… definitely ‘Rad’ times”

///”it’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness“, Gunship pursue the wholesome embrace of gloom and offer their interpretation of contrasting radiance which is felt in the tempo and rhythmic genius of the song.