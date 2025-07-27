Gunship Teams Up With John Carpenter, Charlie Simpson & Tim Cappello For New Single & Video “Tech Noir 2”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 27th, 2025 - 8:17 PM

Synthwave group Gunship has released their highly anticipated single “Tech Noir 2,” a sequel to their breakout hit “Tech Noir,” along with a striking new claymation video directed by Lee Hardcastle. The track and video pay tribute to retro video games, 80s and 90s pop culture, and deeper themes of family, survival and hope.

The video opens with a haunting narration from horror legend John Carpenter, returning from the original “Tech Noir.” This time, his message shifts from dystopian warning to something more hopeful and emotional, as he speaks directly to the next generation. The story that follows centers on a young girl whose quest to rescue her baby brother pulls her into a pixelated video game world filled with references to Doom, Pac-Man, Zelda and more.

Musically, “Tech Noir 2” is classic Gunship, meaning its cinematic, synth-heavy and full of heart. Charlie Simpson delivers a powerful vocal performance while Tim Cappello brings the heat with a signature saxophone solo, echoing his iconic appearance in The Lost Boys. Handmade with detailed claymation, the video is packed with Easter eggs and even features high score initials submitted by fans.

It’s a reminder that in an age of AI and digital shortcuts, human creativity still stands out. “Tech Noir 2” is all about storytelling, craftsmanship and the emotional pull of the past, all wrapped in Gunship’s unmistakable retro futuristic sound.