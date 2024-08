Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 11:48 AM

According to social media, rock bands Gunship & HEALTH released the music video for “Blood For The Blood God” and what is fabulous about the whole thing is how every scene takes viewers on a animated journey that is constantly filled with intense illusions. Also, the catchy pop and rock vibe makes the whole visual journey just as exciting because the electronic dance vibe does add more imagination in the music video.