Fear Factory & Mushroomhead Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 6:09 PM

According to Blabbermouth, two of metal’s most electrifying acts are joining forces this fall. Fear Factory and Mushroomhead have announced a U.S. co-headlining tour called Soul Of A New War Machine, promising intense live performances and a mix of industrial and theatrical metal for fans across the country. The tour will feature support from Chinese Mongolian progressive metal group Nine Treasures.

The trek kicks off on October 13 in New Haven, Connecticut, and travels through major cities including Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Cadillac, Michigan; and Cleveland, Ohio, where Mushroomhead will perform their annual Halloween show. The tour wraps on November 11 in Nashville, Tennessee, offering fans nearly a month of heavy music and high-energy stagecraft.

Mushroomhead, known for their masked theatrics and cinematic approach to metal, continue to push their sound following the 2024 release of Call The Devil. Longtime guitarist Dave “Gravy” Felton returns to the band, bringing his signature style to the stage. Fear Factory will showcase new material alongside classics from their influential catalog, introducing fans to their latest lineup with singer Milo Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber.

The collaboration celebrates both bands’ legacies while introducing new energy and surprises. Fans can expect raw riffs, striking visuals and performances that are as immersive as they are loud. For anyone drawn to creative, fearless metal, this tour promises unforgettable nights filled with power, intensity and artistry. Soul Of A New War Machine is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about tours of the fall season.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Tour Dates

Oct. 13 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Oct. 14 – Portland, ME – Aura

Oct. 15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Oct. 16 – Harrisburg, PA – Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 17 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Oct. 18 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho

Oct. 20 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater

Oct. 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

Oct. 22 – Harrison, OH – The Blue Note

Oct. 23 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

Oct. 24 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Events Center

Oct. 25 – Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theater

Oct. 27 – Hobart, IN – The Art Theatre

Oct. 28 – Cadillac, MI – Venue Event Center

Oct. 29 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

Oct. 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater (Annual Halloween Show)

Nov. 01 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

Nov. 03 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Nov. 05 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

Nov. 06 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

Nov. 07 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Ice House

Nov. 08 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM

Nov. 10 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s