Fear Factory Announce Fall 2025 Demanufacture 30th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Fear Factory has announced they will be hitting the road this fall for one of their most anticipated tours yet. In honor of the 30th anniversary of the band‘s groundbreaking 1995 album, Demanufacture, the industrial metal band will be embarking on a massive U.S. trek that will pay tribute to the machine-driven masterpiece.

On selected dates, Fear Factory will perform Demanufacture in its entirety front to back. Meanwhile, on their dates as part of the Cavalera brothers playing Chaos A.D., the band will tear through a special early-era set that is packed with brutality from Soul of a New Machine, Fear Is the Mindkiller and Demanufacture. People can get their tickets by clicking here.

Fear Factory Tour Dates

9/12 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

9/13 – Gallup, NM – Juggernaut

9/14 – Farmington, NM – Lock Street

9/16 – Springfield, MO – Regency

9/17 – West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

9/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10/4 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewing Co.

10/5 – Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing

10/9 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/14 – Lubbock, TX – Jakes Backroom

10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

10/19 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

10/23 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay

10/25 – Destin, FL – Club LA

10/26 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

10/27 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat