Mushroomhead’s Jeffrey “Nothing” Hatrix Settles Lawsuit With Steve “Skinny” Felton Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Heavy metal band, Mushroomhead, has been facing some drama between ex-vocalist Jeffrey “Nothing” Hatrix and drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton. In August 2024, Hatrix filed a lawsuit against Felton, alleging that there was a copyright infringement and that he was owed royalties. The alleged missing royalties compile over several years since Hatrix’s departure from the band in 2018. This departure stemmed from conflicts among the band, as Hatrix had expressed that, “my issue was there was only one chief [Felton], and that’s not how it started.” These tensions only grew in the time leading up to the lawsuit being filed. This led to a long legal battle, lasting over a year. Over the course of this lawsuit, Mushroomhead performed their entire Fall 2025 tour. Fortunately, according to Blabbermouth, the lawsuit has been settled.

This recent development was announced via Hatrix’s Facebook account. In the caption, he explains that, “From here out, there will be nothing negative about Mushroomhead or Skinny on my page. He came to the table amicably and honorably and we found a solution that made both of us happy.” As for the details on how the lawsuit was settled, that hasn’t been revealed. At the very least, things appear to have ended on good terms.

From this point on, while Hatrix likely won’t be seen playing with the band again anytime soon, the band can continue to make music and Hatrix can focus on what the next stage of his solo career entails. Hatrix didn’t completely shut down the idea of working with Mushroomhead in the future, but as he said, “Time will tell.”