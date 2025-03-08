Mushroomhead Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson March 8th, 2025 - 7:11 PM

Mushroomhead has announced that they’ll be setting off on a U.S. fall tour this year. Support for the tour will come from Psychostick, Black Satellite and Mind Incision. The tour comes months after the release of the band’s ninth album Call The Devil.

The tour will kick off with a show in Hampton, New Hampshire, at Wally’s then conclude with a concert at The King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. Mushroomhead’s fall tour will consist of 16 shows throughout the States that are sure to be exciting. Tickets are available now for these shows.

Mushroomhead took to Instagram to announce they’re hitting the road. See the official announcement from the band below:

Not only does this tour come after the release of Mushroomhead’s latest album Call The Devil, but it also comes after some frequent lineup changes amongst the band. Regarding the lineup changes, Steve “Skinny” Felton told Blabbermouth, “I think when you’re with the right creative people and there’s a very similar mindset, and being very collaborative and open to critiquing and just hearing other people’s ideas through, there’s a bit of a balancing act, for sure; it’s not always easy. But there’s also an excitement. New blood brings new character to the table in many respects, and sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get. So I think that is a little intriguing to me personally, especially in the artist realm. It’s almost like stepping out of your comfort zone into the unknown. And you end up with something that you never thought you would or never really imagined before. So, it’s a yin-yang type of thing, man… It’s difficult, and if you have the patience and you have the like mindset with the people you’re collaborating with, man, you can come up with some things that you never dreamed of.”