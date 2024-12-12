Tinashe Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “Cross That Line”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2024 - 7:13 PM

According to the360mag.com, Tinashe has released the music video for “Cross That Line,” which appears on her latest album, Quantum Baby, from earlier this year. The music video was directed by Jonah Haber and it depicts Tinashe being detained, while she struggles to figure out how to break free as the mesmerizing onlookers watch the artist dance to the catchy musical vibe.

The video touches on the concepts of perception and surveillance, which have been a through line during the Quantum Baby rollout. In true Tinashe form and continuing that narrative, the “Cross That Line” visual picks up where the “No Broke Boys” visual leaves off. Tinashe first premiered the video at her fan event on December 10 presented by META.

In other news, Tinashe has been featured widely across 2024 Best of Music Lists from sources such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME, People and other publications. Last week, it was announced that Tinashe will perform on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria