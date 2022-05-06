Phoebe Bridgers Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Charlie Hickey, MUNA & Christian Lee Hutson, Proceeds To Go To Abortion Charity

Home News Mohammad Halim May 6th, 2022 - 3:22 PM

The Indie singer and song writer, Phoebe Bridgers, has announced several more stops to her newest summer tour this year! The tour will feature her “siblings” also from Saddest Factory, Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson, in support. According to Consequence Sound, each ticket purchases from the event will have $1 donated to Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated for undocumented people for reproductive procedures, including abortions.

Check out our other stories on Phoebe Bridgers here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour- Dates and Locations

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/27 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/28 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/29 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

08/05-06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz