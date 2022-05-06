Phoebe Bridgers Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Charlie Hickey, MUNA & Christian Lee Hutson, Proceeds To Go To Abortion Charity

The Indie singer and song writer, Phoebe Bridgers, has announced several more stops to her newest summer tour this year! The tour will feature her “siblings” also from Saddest Factory, Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson, in support. According to Consequence Sound, each ticket purchases from the event will have $1 donated to Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated for undocumented people for reproductive procedures, including abortions.
Check out our other stories on Phoebe Bridgers here!
View this post on Instagram
Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour- Dates and Locations
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/27 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/28 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/29 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
08/05-06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz