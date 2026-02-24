Between The Buried And Me Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 5:32 PM

Between the Buried and Me, who released their highly anticipated new album The Blue Nowhere in September 2025, through InsideOutMusic, has announce a new U.S. tour in support of their latest release. The 31 date headlining trek kicks off on May 15, in Richmond, Virginia and concludes on June 20, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The band will be joined on select dates by special guests Imperial Triumphant, Fallujah, Thank You Scientist and The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. For tickets and more information, click here.

While speaking about the tour, vocalist Tommy Rogers said: “I’m pumped to get back out on the road, especially with such phenomenal bands. Intensity in its full spectrum. It’s going to be a great night of music, and what better time than now to celebrate it with your friends? Friends rule. Shows rule. This tour rules. See you out there.” The U.S. tour follows a month of European performances through the months of February and March. Prior to that tour, Between the Buried and Me released a stunning live recording of album highlight God Terror, recorded in Denver during the bands North American dates.

Between the Buried and Me Tour Dates

5/15 – Richmond, VA – The National

5/16 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

5/17 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

5/18 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

5/20 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

5/21 – Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

5/22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

5/23 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

5/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/26 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

5/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5/31 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

6/2 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

6/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand At The Complex

6/5 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

6/6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

6/7 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

6/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

6/10 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (Outside)

6/11 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern

6/12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

6/13 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

6/15 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

6/16 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE

6/17 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

6/18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

6/19 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

6/20 – Winston Salem, NC – The Ramkat

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna