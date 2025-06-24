Between The Buried And Me Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

Between the Buried and Me will be embarking on a extensive North American tour on September 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere, that will be released on September 12, through InsideOutMusic. The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep on (September 22 through October 30 and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die on September 14-21. For tickets and more information, click here.

“It is with great thrill and anticipation that we’re finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere,” shares guitarist Paul Waggoner. “We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!”

Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King, The Blue Nowhere is the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

Between the Buried and Me Tour Dates

9/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/15 – Boston, MA – Royale

9/16 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson

9/18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/19 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

9/20 – Portland, ME – Aura

9/21 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

9/22 – New York, NY – Warsaw

9/23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

9/25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/26 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

9/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

9/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

9/30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10/1 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

10/2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/3 – San Antonio, TX – Kill Iconic Fest

10/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/8 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

10/10 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

10/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/13 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

10/14 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

10/16 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

10/17 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

10/19 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

10/21 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

10/22 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

10/24 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/25 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive

10/26 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

10/27 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

10/28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna