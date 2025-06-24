Between The Buried And Me Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Between the Buried and Me will be embarking on a extensive North American tour on September 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere, that will be released on September 12, through InsideOutMusic. The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep on (September 22 through October 30 and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die on September 14-21. For tickets and more information, click here.
“It is with great thrill and anticipation that we’re finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere,” shares guitarist Paul Waggoner. “We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!”
Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King, The Blue Nowhere is the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.
Between the Buried and Me Tour Dates
9/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
9/15 – Boston, MA – Royale
9/16 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson
9/18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
9/19 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
9/20 – Portland, ME – Aura
9/21 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
9/22 – New York, NY – Warsaw
9/23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
9/25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
9/26 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
9/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
9/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
9/30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10/1 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
10/2 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/3 – San Antonio, TX – Kill Iconic Fest
10/4 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater
10/8 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/9 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
10/10 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
10/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/13 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
10/14 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
10/16 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
10/17 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
10/19 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
10/21 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM
10/22 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
10/24 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/25 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive
10/26 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
10/27 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
10/28 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
10/29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna