Between The Buried And Me Share Intense New Single “Absent Thereafter”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 11:57 AM

Between the Buried and Me has offerd fans a second preview of the prog-metal album, The Blue Nowhere, with the release of the new track, “Absent Thereafter.” Dan Briggs elaborates on the musicality of the single: “This song moves arrangement-wise in two parts divided by a key change and tonal shift of the chorus.”

The artist adds: “But is ultimately the big fun time bombastic energy of a Van Halen shuffle with Huey Lewis and the News horns going through variations that are sometimes heavily syncopated, sometimes lost in space, and sometimes inspiring you to break out into a do-si-do. Grab your washboard and let’s go!”

Between The Buried And Me has previously released the album opener, “Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark,” which arrived with a video featuring a 3D-modeled version of the hotel that plays a central role in the album’s concept. Consequence described the song as “sunny jazz-funk,” Revolver called it “the first funky taste of the prog vets” new collection, and Knotfest said it “showcases the band’s all-encompassing range and unwillingness to stick to the conventional.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat