Magnetic Eye Records Tease Two Nine Inch Nails Tribute Albums Featuring Author & Punisher, Between The Buried And Me, Marissa Nadler & More

Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 5:01 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Magnetic Eye Records are turning their attention to one of industrial metal’s most iconic forces Nine Inch Nails. The label has announced the next two entries in their acclaimed Redux Series will celebrate Trent Reznor‘s groundbreaking work, including a full reimagining of Nine Inch Nails‘ 1994 landmark, The Downward Spiral and a companion compilation spotlighting tracks from across the band’s storied career.

Both albums are already deep in production, with recording completed and a tentative November 2025 release in the works. A Kickstarter campaign is just about to wrap up later today as a type of pre-order, which people can check out here.

The upcoming tribute album will feature Author and Punisher, Between The Buried And Me, Marissa Nadler, Thief, GRin, The Ocean, Snake Mother, Evil Vine, Abrams, Nonexistent Night, Grayceon, Bees Made Honey In The Vein Tree, Thou, Orbiter, BleakHeart and other talented musical guests.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete