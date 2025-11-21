Between the Buried and Me Shares New Bonus Track From The Blue Nowhere (Deluxe Edition) “Overture”

Home News Ajala Fields November 21st, 2025 - 9:13 PM

Between the Buried and Me, who released their highly anticipated new album, The Blue Nowhere in September via InsideOutMusic, have issued an expanded version of the collection with the release of The Blue Nowhere (Deluxe Edition), which features the bonus track “Overture,” and instrumental versions of the album’s original 10 tracks. About the new song, the band says, “‘Overture’ was initially written to lead the album, winding through musical themes from all of the songs in a way that referenced the direct part or the idea of it to make something new and that would flow right into ‘Things We Tell Ourselves in the Dark,” Dan Briggs explains. “It starts by quoting the early guitar arpeggiation from the song ‘The Blue Nowhere’ on piano – which was fortuitous not knowing the song would actually become the title track of the album! In the studio, we decided it would be refreshing to slam right into ‘Things…” and tossed the song aside, and then when we were building the string/noise buildup at the end of ‘Beautifully Human,’ [producer] Jamie King actually sped up the entire ‘Overture’ track to be layered in for the crescendo before the piano and vocals coda for the album. Thankfully, InsideOutMusic also had the idea to have the track included at the end of the deluxe edition of the album – and the humor of the album ending on an overture is not lost on us! Everyone just dig in and stay jamming.” Listen to the new track below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat