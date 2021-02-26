Tomahawk Participate In A Dog Fight For New “Dog Eat Dog” Music Video

Home News Sara Thompson February 26th, 2021 - 6:18 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock outfit Tomahawk have released a music video along with their newly released track “Dog Eat Dog,” which hails from their upcoming album, Tonic Immobility. The album is their first full length release in eight years and is set for availability on March 26. Guitarist Duane Denison commented in a press release about the video, “It’s a statement about competition, oppression, and unity–served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humor.”

The music video opens with an image of a dog and then cuts to a violent scene of a blood covered man being slapped and choked by someone else, who is yelling explicitly. The video includes vintage clips of dog shows and pet owners smiling with their pets, as well an occasional dog dressed up with a hat, which is an eerie contrast to the rest of the shots, where two bloody men are fighting one another in scenes that appear to represent dog fights.

The fighters begin with dog collars around their necks, chained up and held back by well-dressed men. The blood-covered men are also seen being fed mangled pieces of meat and attacking each other, but the end of the video takes a strange twist as the two men who were previously fighting are seen eating ice cream together and smiling, still bloody. The video finishes with a disclaimer that “no real dogs were harmed in the making of this video.” Across the eclectic piece, Tomahawk’s lyrics repeatedly scream “eat doggie” for most of the song, which features a hardcore guitar and drums as well.

Tonic Immobility was announced by Tomahawk on January 21 of this year with the release of another single, “Business Casual,” though fans got a sneak peak that something was coming from the group with a teaser from Ipecac records two days earlier.

Photo credit: Marv Watson