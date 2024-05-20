Mr. Bungle Joined By Duane Denison For Live Performance Of Tomahawk’s “God Hates A Coward”

Home News Alexis Terrana May 20th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In a thrilling surprise for fans, Mr. Bungle was joined by guitarist Duane Denison for a live performance of Tomahawk’s “God Hates A Coward” during their recent show in Nashville. The collaboration took place at the Marathon Music Works, adding a special touch to an already electrifying concert.

Denison, known for his work with Tomahawk and The Jesus Lizard, brought an extra layer of intensity to the performance. Mr. Bungle, renowned for their eclectic style and energetic shows, seamlessly incorporated Denison’s distinctive guitar work, making for a memorable rendition of the Tomahawk classic.

Fans were treated to a unique setlist that evening, but the highlight was undoubtedly the surprise appearance and collaboration on “God Hates A Coward.” The synergy between Mr. Bungle and Denison was palpable, demonstrating the musicians’ shared chemistry and passion for live performance.

