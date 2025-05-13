The Melvins & Redd Kross Announce Fall 2025 ‘Stop Your Whining’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 1:41 PM

Today, The Melvins has announced that they will be capping off 2025 with the Stop Your Whining Tour, which is a six-week outing with special guests Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early ’80s. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Melvins are one of modern music’s most influential bands. Having formed in 1983, the group, founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later, has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music by forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they have released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records and far too many to count singles and rarities.

Recent releases include Thunderball, a Melvins 1983 release that sees Osborne reunite with the band’s original drummer, Mike Dillard, 2024’s Tarantula Heart, an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions,the six-song 2022 Bad Mood Rising and Five Legged Dog 2021, which is an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.

Stop Your Whining Tour Dates

9/9 – Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North

9/10 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

9/12 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

9/13 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

9/15 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

9/16 – Moorhead, MN – Harold’s On Main

9/18 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

9/19 – Davenport, IA – The Raccoon Motel

9/20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

9/22 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

9/23 – Huntington, WV – The Loud

9/24 – Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street

9/25 – Toledo, OH – Frankie’s

9/26 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY – CBGB Festival

9/29 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

9/30 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/1 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

10/2 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest

10/3 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

10/4 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/6 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

10/7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/8 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

10/10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

10/11 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

10/12 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

10/13 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution! Music Room

10/14 – Tulsa, OK Cain’s – Ballroom

10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10/17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10/19 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty

10/21 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat