The Melvins & Redd Kross Announce Fall 2025 ‘Stop Your Whining’ North American Tour Dates

Today, The Melvins has announced that they will be capping off 2025 with the Stop Your Whining Tour, which is a six-week outing with special guests Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early ’80s. For tickets and more information, click here.
The Melvins are one of modern music’s most influential bands. Having formed in 1983, the group, founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later, has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music by forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they have released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records and far too many to count singles and rarities.
Recent releases include Thunderball, a Melvins 1983 release that sees Osborne reunite with the band’s original drummer, Mike Dillard, 2024’s Tarantula Heart, an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions,the six-song 2022 Bad Mood Rising and Five Legged Dog 2021, which is an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.
Stop Your Whining Tour Dates
9/9 – Flagstaff, AZ – Yucca North
9/10 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
9/12 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
9/13 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
9/15 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar
9/16 – Moorhead, MN – Harold’s On Main
9/18 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
9/19 – Davenport, IA – The Raccoon Motel
9/20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
9/22 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar
9/23 – Huntington, WV – The Loud
9/24 – Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street
9/25 – Toledo, OH – Frankie’s
9/26 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City
9/27 – Brooklyn, NY – CBGB Festival
9/29 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
9/30 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/1 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
10/2 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest
10/3 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360
10/4 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/6 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
10/7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10/8 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
10/10 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
10/11 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall
10/12 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
10/13 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution! Music Room
10/14 – Tulsa, OK Cain’s – Ballroom
10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
10/19 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty
10/21 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat