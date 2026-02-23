King Tuff Shares Spirited New Single “Invisible Ink”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 5:03 PM

Today, King Tuff, aka Vermont artist Kyle Thomas, has released “Invisible Ink,” which is the rollicking new single from his recently announced new album, MOO, out on March 27, through his new label MUP Records via Thirty Tigers. The track arrives with a video directed by Thomas himself that features his former Happy Birthday bandmates, Ruth Garbus and Chris Weisman, as his backing band. The instrumentation on this ditty is amazing by how the sound shakes the background with a killer rock vibe.

The MOO album finds Tuff going back to his roots, after years of living in Los Angeles and trying to make albums exploring new sonic palates, he moved back to Vermont, used the same tape machine, a Tascam 388, that he used to record his seminal debut album, played his old blue Gibson SG, and made an album of the music that always brought him the most joy, rock and roll.

“I made MOO in the opposite of how I had been working in the computer. Spending hours moving waveforms around like a zombie, comping vocals, second-guessing, trying to make things sound not lifeless, trying to make anything sound good at all, took months. But here on the tape it was so much more alive. More like painting or collaging. More like making actual music. Every move I made stuck like super glue. It was effortless. It was pure joy,” said the artist.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson