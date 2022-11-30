King Tuff Shares Video For New Single “Portrait of God”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 30th, 2022 - 7:41 PM

King Tuff photo credit Marv Watson, Red Bull Sound Select

The Vermont-based indie rock musician King Tuff has shared a brand new video for his single, “Portrait of God.” The track comes off of King Tuff’s upcoming album, Smalltown Stardust, scheduled to drop on January 27 via Sub Pop Records.

As its name suggests, King Tuff has intended “Portrait of God” to offer his own take on what he believes god to be. His portrait of his own religion puts nature at the forefront, as he differentiates himself from the beliefs of others, singing: “I’m not the kinda guy that goes to church on Sunday/I’d rather spend my time worshiping in my own way/ Walking in the woods, wading in the river/Breathing in the mountain air.”

Speaking on the ideas laid out in the track, King Tuff explains that “If you were to ask me what my religion is I would say 3 things: Music, Art, and Nature. Those are the things I’ve dedicated my life to and which bring me the purest of joy. Often when I’m making art or music I feel something guiding me- call it god, call it Magic, call it Jim… whatever it is, it makes me happy! My god is probably something totally different than yours, and that’s a beautiful thing! I was thinking about that one day, so I wrote this song. What does your god look like? Is it a frog sitting atop a mushroom? A fifteen headed cobra? A swirling vortex? Old white guy with a long white beard is the only wrong answer!”

The new visual for the single shows Tuff painting pictures of various parts of nature, sitting in a room full of his own artwork. As he continues to paint, he eventually enters into his own creations, enjoying himself as he travels through the rainforest of the Olympic Peninsula alongside a line of green-painted backup dancers. Speaking on shooting the video, Tuff notes that the rainforest is “one of my favorite places on Earth, perhaps the most magical forest I’ve ever seen! It was honestly hard to concentrate on making the video when there was so much mossy love around us.” Watch the official music video for “Portrait of God” via YouTube below.

“Portrait of God” follows the album’s previous single and music video, title track “Smalltown Stardust.” Smalltown Stardust will follow King Tuff’s previous project, 2018’s The Other.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson