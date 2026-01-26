King Tuff Announces New Album Moo For March 2026 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Twisted On A Train”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 5:55 PM

Following the release of 2023’s Smalltown Stardust, King Tuff, has found himself a bit lost but now, MOO, which is Tuff’s sixth full-length album, is due out on March 27, through his new label MUP Records on Thirty Tigers. The album is a return to form for the artist in many ways because he moved back to Vermont, used the same tape machine, which is a Tascam 388, that he used to record his debut album, King Tuff Was Dead and played his old, blue, Gibson SG. He even made a physical newspaper that comes with every copy of the album, The Daily Moo.

The first song Tuff recorded for the album was “Twisted On A Train”, which is the album’s opening track and lead single released today alongside a video directed, shot and edited by the artist himself. The track is about taking an overnight train from Tucson to Los Angeles, eating a weed gummy, freaking out and staying up all night in the observation car.

“I wrote and recorded the whole dang song in the span of a few hours, which was basically the opposite of how I had been working in the computer. Spending hours moving waveforms around like a zombie, comping vocals, second guessing, trying to make things sound not lifeless, trying to make anything sound good at all, took months. But here on the tape it was so much more alive. More like painting or collaging. More like making actual music. Every move I made stuck like super glue. It was effortless. It was pure joy,” said Tuff.

MOO Track List

1. Twisted On A Train

2. Stairway To Nowhere

3. Invisible Ink

4. Landline

5. Crosseyed Critters

6. Oil Change

7. East of Ordinary

8. Unglued

9. Delusions

10. Backroads